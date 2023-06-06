PGA, LIV golfers react to merger





The golfing global was once rocked through the announcement that the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf would merge for industrial pursuits. This news got here as a marvel to pros from each excursions, who have been at odds since LIV Golf’s introduction nearly a 12 months in the past. Many gamers discovered in regards to the merger on social media ahead of receiving notification from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, inflicting confusion and frustration. Some gamers who had up to now defected to LIV Golf for profitable signing bonuses, comparable to Phil Mickelson, expressed pleasure for the merger. However, others criticized the transfer as hypocritical and a betrayal of loyalty to the PGA Tour. It stays to be observed how the unification will paintings going ahead, however Monahan hopes it’s going to alleviate tensions within the sport and convey the golfing global in combination. PGA Tour gamers on the Canadian Open had been set to obtain extra information from Monahan, whilst others puzzled what number of people knew in regards to the merger previously and if the player-run group was once in point of fact knowledgeable.