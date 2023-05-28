PGA Jr. League golfers attend Senior PGA Championship in Frisco







Over 130 younger golfers, starting from 7 to 17 years outdated, got the chance to discover the PGA’s new headquarters and classes on Saturday. These children are all contributors of the PGA Jr. League, a nonprofit initiative created by way of the PGA of America’s PGA Reach basis. This basis gives scholarships for kids to sign up for the league, which goals to inspire and advertise adolescence building in golfing.

The timing of this discuss with used to be absolute best because the Senior PGA Championship used to be held right through the weekend on the new Fields Ranch East direction, Frisco’s latest {golfing} vacation spot. This tournament gave the junior golfers a possibility to observe one of the most absolute best avid gamers in the sport and excursion the newly constructed headquarters of the PGA of America.

The girls and boys who attended the match got the privilege of traveling the world and taking footage with the senior championship’s Alfred S. Bourne trophy. The trophy has been awarded to the winner of the PGA’s Senior Championship since 1937.

John Lindert, the president of the PGA of America, said that the PGA Jr. League is the way forward for the game and emphasised its significance, announcing, “70,000 kids played last year. We’re not just talking about kids playing golf now—it’s the future of the game.”

The new headquarters of the PGA in Frisco is forecasted to proceed the expansion of golfing. The game is in a growth cycle at this time in this area, and this facility will handiest make stronger this cycle. It is predicted that the sport of golfing in this house will keep growing at a speedy tempo.

According to the PGA, round 2,000 junior league golfers and coaches are living and play in the Dallas-Fort Worth house. In October, the league’s avid gamers and groups shall be taking part in on the new Frisco classes right through the PGA Jr. League Championship.