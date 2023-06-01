PGA Donates More Than 1,500 Pounds Of Leftover Food

The PGA of America and its catering spouse have donated over 1,500 kilos of leftover meals after the a success Senior PGA Championship in Frisco. This comprises recent meats, produce, condiments, and in my opinion packaged snacks, which will create greater than 1,300 foods for households. Patina Restaurant Group, the hospitality corporate for the championship, donated the leftovers to Frisco Family Services, a nonprofit group devoted to serving to the ones going through starvation, homelessness and different pressing wishes within the Frisco and Frisco ISD communities.

Frisco Family Services helped greater than 4,100 folks in the local people and equipped roughly 730,000 foods thru Frisco Family Services Market, and greater than $1.9 million in annual program improve for 2021 on my own. The Senior PGA Championship was once the primary main event held on the new Frisco path since PGA of America relocated its headquarters to North Texas, which is able to host six main championships over the following 12 years, together with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and the PGA Championship in 2027. Steve Stricker gained the distinguished event on the Fields Ranch East path.

PGA of America Officials said to WFAA they imagine {the golfing} vacation spot will make a $2.5 billion affect within the subsequent twenty years and feature already scheduled dozens of tournaments.

