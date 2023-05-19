PGA Championship leaderboard, live updates: Bryson DeChambeau leads





The first spherical of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, yielded an inventory of names atop the leaderboard after a aggressive opening day. LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau took the lead on Thursday, completing his first 18 holes with a 4-under 66. PGA Tour newcomer Eric Cole additionally stood out, in brief overtaking DeChambeau at the leaderboard at 5-under par via 14 holes sooner than in the long run completing tied with Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler at 3-under.

Several different notable golfers, together with Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay, nonetheless have to complete their opening rounds on Friday, following two delays on Thursday. USA TODAY Sports will supply updates, research, and extra during the day, with a live leaderboard to be had for the ones following alongside.

For the ones within the climate for Friday, the forecast appears a lot advanced after the not on time get started on Thursday because of frost. The 2d spherical is anticipated initially cloudy skies and temperatures within the high-50s, with delightful stipulations within the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

DeChambeau, who hit 9 of 14 fairways off the tee and averaged 347 yards in step with tee shot, instructed newshounds on Thursday that he could not have drawn up a greater spherical of golfing. He said the trouble of Oak Hill as a prestigious golfing route, however was once happy together with his efficiency and credited working out a couple of issues forward of time for his luck.

One of the extra viral moments of the primary spherical concerned Tom Kim, who performed the creek in a different way than maximum and ended up lined in dust. However, he battled again and completed the spherical with a 6-over 76.

The tee instances for the second one spherical have been additionally introduced, with part the sphere beginning at hollow No. 1 and the opposite part at No. 10. The morning tee instances will start at 7 a.m. ET and run via 9:12 a.m. ET, whilst the afternoon tee instances will get started at 12:30 p.m. ET and run via 2:42 p.m. ET.

For the ones questioning about easy methods to watch the PGA Championship’s 2d spherical, ESPN+ has protection from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, which shifts to ESPN from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. An exchange telecast with Matty and the Caddie can be to be had on ESPN and ESPN2 for positive classes.

Finally, for the ones unfamiliar with Oak Hill’s East Course, it is thought of as one of the vital best golfing lessons in America. Built round a part of Allen Creek, it is usually one of the vital difficult, with the danger weaving via part of the holes.