PFF’s Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

Around this time yearly, NFL news and research web page Pro Football Focus (PFF) creates an inventory of the top 150 prospects forward of the NFL Draft.

This 12 months, even supposing the San Francisco 49ers are not scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the workforce does have numerous draft capital to paintings with, proudly owning the second-most picks in the league (11). The 49ers have alternatives to strengthen their roster with 3 alternatives in the 3rd spherical, 3 alternatives in the 5th spherical, one pick out in the 6th spherical and 4 alternatives in the 7th spherical. For a complete breakdown of San Francisco’s scheduled 2023 NFL Draft alternatives, click on right here.

With the 49ers making their draft picks in the later rounds, the workforce will wish to get inventive on deciding on the easiest participant to be had and concentrated on their positions of want. To see how media retailers round the league have predicted the 49ers first strikes in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look at the newest installment of Mock Draft Monday.

Here’s PFF’s lead draft analyst Michael Renner’s record of the most sensible 150 possibilities* for the 2023 NFL Draft:

  1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama
  2. DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
  3. EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  4. QB Will Levis, Kentucky
  5. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  6. QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
  7. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  8. OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  9. EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  10. WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  11. CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  12. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  13. DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
  14. EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  15. TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  16. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  17. S Brian Branch, Alabama
  18. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
  19. OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  20. OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  21. DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
  22. EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
  23. EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
  24. OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
  25. EDGE Will Mcdonald IV, Iowa State
  26. OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
  27. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
  28. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  29. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
  30. WR Jordan Addison, USC
  31. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  32. EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
  33. DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
  34. EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU
  35. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
  36. IOL O’cyrus Torrence, Florida
  37. QB Tanner Mckee, Stanford
  38. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  39. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
  40. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
  41. EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  42. EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  43. TE Sam Laporta, Iowa
  44. WR Tank Dell, Houston
  45. LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
  46. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)
  47. IOL Steve Avila, TCU
  48. IOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State
  49. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
  50. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  51. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
  52. IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
  53. OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
  54. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
  55. DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
  56. OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
  57. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
  58. LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
  59. CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
  60. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
  61. EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
  62. EDGE Isaiah (*150*), Notre Dame
  63. DL Siaki Ika, Baylor
  64. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  65. IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
  66. WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
  67. CB DJ Turner, Michigan
  68. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
  69. S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State
  70. IOL Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State
  71. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
  72. S Jordan Battle, Alabama
  73. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
  74. EDGE Isaiah Mcguire, Missouri
  75. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
  76. WR Rashee Rice, SMU
  77. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
  78. LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
  79. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
  80. DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
  81. EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
  82. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  83. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
  84. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
  85. RB Dewayne Mcbride, UAB
  86. RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
  87. DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
  88. DL Moro Ojomo, Texas
  89. WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
  90. OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
  91. S Sydney Brown, Illinois
  92. EDGE Ok.J. Henry, Clemson
  93. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
  94. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
  95. CB Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
  96. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
  97. RB Kendre Miller, TCU
  98. OT Blake Freeland, BYU
  99. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
  100. S Jartavius Martin, Illinois
  101. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
  102. RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
  103. C Juice Scruggs, Penn State
  104. S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
  105. CB Riley Moss, Iowa
  106. OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
  107. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
  108. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
  109. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
  110. DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
  111. DL Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
  112. LB Demarvion Overshown, Texas
  113. DL Jaquelin Roy, LSU
  114. EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
  115. IOL Andrew Vorhees, USC
  116. S JL Skinner, Boise State
  117. DL Colby Wooden, Auburn
  118. LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
  119. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
  120. EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
  121. EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
  122. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
  123. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
  124. EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
  125. DL Keondre Coburn, Texas
  126. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
  127. S Ji’ayir Brown, Penn State
  128. T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
  129. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
  130. WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska
  131. S Christopher Smith, Georgia
  132. WR Parker Washington, Penn State
  133. DL Byron Young, Alabama
  134. EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
  135. RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
  136. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
  137. CB Starling Thomas V, UAB
  138. EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
  139. S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
  140. TE Davis Allen, Clemson
  141. IOL Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
  142. WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State
  143. RB Chase Brown, Illinois
  144. RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
  145. DL Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
  146. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
  147. LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
  148. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
  149. OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
  150. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
    * The PFF board is skewed by way of positional price, that means that higher-value positions are prioritized over lower-value ones.



