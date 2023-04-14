PFF’s Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

Around this time yearly, NFL news and research web page Pro Football Focus (PFF) creates an inventory of the top 150 prospects forward of the NFL Draft.
This 12 months, even supposing the San Francisco 49ers are not scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the workforce does have numerous draft capital to paintings with, proudly owning the second-most picks in the league (11). The 49ers have alternatives to strengthen their roster with 3 alternatives in the 3rd spherical, 3 alternatives in the 5th spherical, one pick out in the 6th spherical and 4 alternatives in the 7th spherical. For a complete breakdown of San Francisco’s scheduled 2023 NFL Draft alternatives, click on right here.
With the 49ers making their draft picks in the later rounds, the workforce will wish to get inventive on deciding on the easiest participant to be had and concentrated on their positions of want. To see how media retailers round the league have predicted the 49ers first strikes in the 2023 NFL Draft, take a look at the newest installment of Mock Draft Monday.
Here’s PFF’s lead draft analyst Michael Renner’s record of the most sensible 150 possibilities* for the 2023 NFL Draft:
- QB Bryce Young, Alabama
- DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
- EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
- CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- S Brian Branch, Alabama
- CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
- EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
- OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- EDGE Will Mcdonald IV, Iowa State
- OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- WR Jordan Addison, USC
- CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- DL Mazi Smith, Michigan
- EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU
- OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- IOL O’cyrus Torrence, Florida
- QB Tanner Mckee, Stanford
- LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
- WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
- EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- TE Sam Laporta, Iowa
- WR Tank Dell, Houston
- LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
- CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)
- IOL Steve Avila, TCU
- IOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State
- TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
- IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
- OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
- LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
- CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
- EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
- EDGE Isaiah (*150*), Notre Dame
- DL Siaki Ika, Baylor
- S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
- CB DJ Turner, Michigan
- TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
- S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State
- IOL Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State
- RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
- S Jordan Battle, Alabama
- CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- EDGE Isaiah Mcguire, Missouri
- S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- WR Rashee Rice, SMU
- WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
- TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
- DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
- EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
- QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
- RB Dewayne Mcbride, UAB
- RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
- DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
- DL Moro Ojomo, Texas
- WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- S Sydney Brown, Illinois
- EDGE Ok.J. Henry, Clemson
- CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
- LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
- CB Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
- TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
- RB Kendre Miller, TCU
- OT Blake Freeland, BYU
- RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
- S Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
- RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
- C Juice Scruggs, Penn State
- S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
- CB Riley Moss, Iowa
- OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
- CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
- WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
- DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- DL Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
- LB Demarvion Overshown, Texas
- DL Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
- IOL Andrew Vorhees, USC
- S JL Skinner, Boise State
- DL Colby Wooden, Auburn
- LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
- EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
- RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
- OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- DL Keondre Coburn, Texas
- RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
- S Ji’ayir Brown, Penn State
- T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- S Christopher Smith, Georgia
- WR Parker Washington, Penn State
- DL Byron Young, Alabama
- EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
- RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss
- CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- CB Starling Thomas V, UAB
- EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
- S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
- TE Davis Allen, Clemson
- IOL Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State
- RB Chase Brown, Illinois
- RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
- DL Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
- CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
- WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
- TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
* The PFF board is skewed by way of positional price, that means that higher-value positions are prioritized over lower-value ones.
