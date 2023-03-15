Pep Guardiola tells strange Julia Roberts

Manchester City supervisor Pep Guardiola went off on a Julia Roberts-inspired tangent when describing his and the membership’s incapacity to win the Champions League.
The Cityzens complex to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a 6th successive season on Tuesday night time after hammering RB Leipzig 7-0 on the Etihad Stadium, securing an 8-1 win on combination of their final 16 tie.
Erling Haaland grabbed 5 targets at the night time – simply the 3rd time that is came about within the historical past of the contest – to damage Man City’s report for targets scored in one season.
The Champions League stays the one primary trophy that Man City have competed for however now not received in Guardiola’s tenure.
Speaking to the media post-match, Guardiola insisted that even supposing he have been to assist the membership recover from their continental hump and raise a European Cup, he has already failed in his project as a result of he was once not able to get mythical actress Roberts to return and watch them as a substitute of competitors Manchester United.
“I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure,” he started.
“I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.
“Julia Roberts years in the past got here to Manchester – now not within the 90s when Sir Alex [Ferguson] was once profitable titles and titles and titles. She got here within the length the place we have been higher than United, in those 4 or 5 years, proper?
“And she went to visit Man Utd. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.
“Even if I win the Champions League it’s going to now not examine to this sadness I had.”
