Peloton recalls more than 2 million bikes over fall hazard

Peloton is recalling over 2 million bikes, caution that the motorbike seat post meeting may just wreck and purpose customers to fall.

The Peloton Bikes Model PL01 is the only being recalled. Users are informed to instantly prevent the use of the motorbike and contact Peloton for a unfastened restore.

There were 35 stories of folks falling off their bikes with 13 accidents, consistent with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.