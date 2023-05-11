Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes, citing a seat injury risk





Peloton has recalled nearly 2.2 million motorcycles after it found out that the seat post is volatile, expanding the risk of shoppers falling and injuring themselves all the way through use, consistent with a company filing with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall introduced Thursday covers Peloton motorbike type PL01 — the unique motorbike type costing round $1,400 — bought from January 2018 to May 2023, the corporate stated. Peloton is providing shoppers a alternative of the motorbike's seat post that may be put in at house.

“Our commitment to Member safety is unwavering,” the corporate stated in a news release. “For Peloton, it was important to proactively engage the CPSC to address this issue. We worked cooperatively with them to identify today’s approved remedy.”

Peloton stated it won 35 reviews of the seat post breaking. In 13 of the ones circumstances, shoppers reported accidents akin to a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises because of falling, consistent with the security fee record. Customers can to find the identify and type on a label close to the flywheel and throughout the entrance fork.

This is the fourth time the corporate has issued a recall on a product. In 2020, it reported that the clip in pedals on motorcycles bought from July 2013 to May 2016 greater the risk of axle breaks. Peloton additionally recalled each its Tread and Tread+ treadmills in 2021 after one kid died and others have been injured — after it had first of all fought recall calls for from the federal protection company.





