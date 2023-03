POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, assisted by means of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), is carrying out a seek and restoration undertaking on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven relating to two adults believed to have drowned on Saturday.

PCSO is looking the general public to keep away from the Lake Summit boat ramp and Lake Summit and Lake Eloise till additional understand.

This is an ongoing investigation on the time.