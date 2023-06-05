Patrick Queen calls Ravens not picking up fifth-year option ‘blessing in disguise,’ not thinking about future

Baltimore Raven’s linebacker Patrick Queen is not frightened about his future with the crew regardless of the group declining his fifth-year option. This determination leaves Queen and not using a contract after this season.

Queen expressed that not having a freelance is if truth be told a blessing in conceal as he can center of attention on taking part in soccer and being the most productive teammate and participant he will also be. Last season, Queen had a outstanding yr, achieving occupation highs in tackles, sacks, interceptions, and passes defensed. Additionally, he’s one in all 3 defenders to succeed in no less than 300 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 10 sacks since getting into the league in 2020, together with his present teammate Roquan Smith and Bobby Wagner.

- Advertisement -

Speculation on Queen’s future with the Ravens arises because of the crew’s failure to execute the fifth-year option for 2024. This determination might point out the entrance place of business’s monetary obstacles, given the hot signings of Roquan Smith and Lamar Jackson. Nonetheless, Queen stays unfazed and interested by his present position.

Queen admits he went thru an preliminary tricky section when he came upon about the crew’s determination, which led him to take away all references to Baltimore from his social media accounts. Nevertheless, Queen learned that the entirety occurs for a reason why, and he now needs to stay with the Ravens.

Queen mentioned, “I think that’s anything in life; you go through emotions and at the end of the day, it may take some of us longer to get over. I just had many talks with many people and different outlooks on it. I just came to the realization that everything is not a bad thing.” He additionally shared that the crew’s entrance place of business saved him grounded and that he’s glad to be in Baltimore, without reference to the end result of his present contract scenario.