Patrick Mahomes throwing with teammates in Texas

Chiefs Check-inis our on-line e-newsletter at Chiefs Wire, working Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get extra Chiefs news delivered in your inbox on a daily basis.

The Kansas City Chiefs are biding their time forward of the 2023 NFL draft later this month, and motion on roster building has come to a halt as they assess their choices with the thirty first general select. Nonetheless, Chiefs avid gamers on each side of the ball persevered their paintings towards protecting the staff’s Super Bowl name on Thursday, witLah George Karlaftis and Patrick Mahomes headlining the gradual news day in all of the proper techniques.

- Advertisement -

Take a have a look at crucial tales about Kansas City soccer for the morning of Friday, April seventh: