Passenger banned from United Airlines after allegedly assaulting crew member, airline says

The incident happened on a flight from San Francisco to Houston.

A person was once arrested and charged with battery following an alleged incident on a United Airlines flight Sunday, cops informed ABC News Tuesday.

San Francisco Police mentioned 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas, was once arrested following an alleged “physical altercation” on a airplane.

United Airlines mentioned in a commentary {that a} passenger become “disruptive” throughout boarding at the Houston sure flight. The airline mentioned the passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member.

Naya Jimenez, every other passenger at the flight, informed ABC associate KTRK that the traveler become disruptive after a crew member informed him he and his spouse had been within the improper seats.

“They had to bring in a gate attendant to try to talk to both of them,” Jimenez mentioned in an interview with KTRK.

Police mentioned Lovins was once therefore “cited and released for battery.”

Video posted to social media confirmed photos of the incident, throughout which the passenger allegedly started hitting a crew member.

United known as the passenger’s habits “unacceptable” and mentioned they had been banned from long term flights with the airline. United mentioned it’s running with native legislation enforcement of their investigation.

So a ways this yr there were 586 reported unruly passenger incidents, consistent with data from the Federal Aviation Administration. During the similar time frame in 2022, there have been 1,306 reported incidents.

San Francisco International Airport didn’t right away reply to request for remark.