Pasco County Transportation announces discounted summer bus pass for students

Pasco County Public Transportation has introduced a different summer charge for students in Pasco County. Starting from June 1, students can experience MovePasco buses at a discounted charge by way of buying the “Summer Haul Pass” for $20. This pass lets in for limitless bus rides from June 1 to August 31 and is to be had to all students in Pasco County.

The “Summer Haul Pass” can also be bought at quite a lot of places all over the county, and students will wish to provide their scholar ID to make the acquisition. The places the place the pass can also be bought come with:

