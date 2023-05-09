Pasco County teachers recognized for helping students run school coffee cart

The Starkey Ok-8 particular training students in Melissa Kester’s magnificence don’t seem to be simply finding out about cash, they are incomes it too. Kester and fellow trainer Gia Wood got here up with the theory for the Starkey Bucks Coffee cart to show the children math and social talents inside the school atmosphere. The students take and fill orders for other sorts of teas, and they have got plans to increase the menu to incorporate iced coffee and baked items. “A lot of our students are really shy and we are a self-contained unit. Just interacting with other people is difficult for them and they have loved delivering to teachers and principals they see in the hallway,” Wood mentioned. The Share Your Great program at the school district’s web site is an opportunity for other people to acknowledge teachers inspiring their students. Kester could also be accountable for beginning the school’s nationally recognized Special Olympics program.