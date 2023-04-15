Palak Tiwari says, ‘Mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha’, reveals she’s just happy to be in a Salman Khan movie

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is liberating on twenty first April 2023. The movie is coinciding with Eid Salman Khan is understood for liberating his motion pictures round Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a multi-starrer movie which additionally stars Pooja HegdeRaghav JuyalPalak TiwariShehnaaz Gill extra celebs. Palak Tiwariwho is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been grabbing headlines for her statements interviews. And in one such interviewPalak mentioned being mindful that individuals don’t seem to be going to watch the movie for her.

Palak Tiwari opens up on being a a part of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Palak TiwariSalman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot in recent years. Palak Tiwari just lately seemed on Connect FM Canada through which all through a candid chatshe confessed that she is aware of that her being in the movie for no longer does not even subject. Palak stocks that with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaanshe was once just happy to be there. The actress in a frank dialog stocks that she is aware of that no person goes to watch the movie for her. “Mujhe pata tha mujhe dekhne koi nahi aa raha hai,” she saysreports Indian Express.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak additional provides that she is aware of her presence or absence may not make any distinction to the movieelaborating that it’s a Salman Khan movie. Palak stocks that Salman additionally mentioned the similar whilst including that they’ve been forged in the movie as a result of they have compatibility the invoice to painting those characters. Palak calls it a difficult factor to do being a budding actor being so selfless. Palak sought after to just upload to the movie as an alternative of pondering of the way to make herself stout. “All of our goals was to fit in blend in seamlessly,” she mentioned.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie deets

Salman Khan starrer movie is directed by way of Farhad Samji. Apart from SalmanPooja HegdeShehnaaz GilPalak Tiwari Raghav Juyalthe forged participants additionally come with Vijendra SinghSiddharth NigamVenkateshBhagyashreeVinali Bhatnagar extra. The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was once introduced just a couple of days in the past.

