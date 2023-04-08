Painting Easter potatoes instead of dying expensive eggs







Dying and adorning eggs for Easter is an annual custom for lots of households however some oldsters are switching issues up this yr to economize. Egg costs have dropped a bit of since attaining document highs in Jan., however they are nonetheless no longer reasonable. That's why some ingenious oldsters made up our minds to paint potatoes instead. The development hasn't been misplaced on potato manufacturers. Potatoes USA is selling the theory as phase of a advertising and marketing marketing campaign. They say you'll be able to use meals coloring or common paint. They additionally indicate that potatoes are much less fragile than eggs and more straightforward for youngsters to carry. If they drop them, there is not any mess to wash up both! No phrase on how the Easter Bunny feels about lugging round heavier potatoes whilst handing over all the ones Easter baskets even though.

