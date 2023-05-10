Packers’ Matt LaFleur comfortable with young but ‘talented room’ of wideouts, open to adding veteran in future

The Green Bay Packers had a young offense all over the former season, and it sort of feels that now not a lot has modified for this 12 months. However, Head Coach Matt LaFleur does now not view this as a significant factor. While green avid gamers can provide sure demanding situations, a more youthful receiving team too can have positives via bringing new ability and effort into the league.

The Packers have 10 huge receivers, with 9 of them being from the ultimate two drafts. The lone exception is Jeff Cotton, an undrafted unfastened agent in 2020, who has most effective performed one snap in his NFL profession and is due to this fact a ways from a veteran presence at the box.

- Advertisement -

Here is a breakdown of the Packers’ 10 huge receivers, pointing out once they had been drafted and their stage of revel in:

Christian Watson, drafted in the second one spherical of 2022, has performed 14 video games in the NFL

Romeo Doubs, drafted in the fourth spherical of 2022, has performed 13 video games in the NFL

Samori Toure, drafted in the 7th spherical of 2022, has performed 11 video games in the NFL

Bo Melton, drafted in the 7th spherical of 2022

Jayden Reed, drafted in the second one spherical of 2023

Dontayvion Wicks, drafted in the 5th spherical of 2023

Grant DuBose, drafted in the 7th spherical of 2023

Malik Heath, undrafted in 2023

Deuce Watson, undrafted in 2023

LaFleur discussed that the Packers are prepared to upload a veteran huge receiver to this team, but they’re these days comfortable with the place they stand. He spoke extremely of his avid gamers and is happy to see how they expand this offseason.

“I believe that time will tell, but the room is certainly filled with talented individuals,” LaFleur stated, in accordance to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s going to be a robust competition as to who’s going to get the snaps as there are some tremendously gifted young guys. They’re going to be very exciting to work with. I’m sure it’s going to be a flexible situation in terms of how much we push them and, if needed, I know that GM Brian Gutekunst will do everything possible to help us field the best possible team.”

- Advertisement -

If they deem that the young team calls for extra management, LaFleur states that they are going to cope with it accordingly.

“If necessary, I believe we would consider that route. But right now, I think we’re just going to let those guys compete,” the top trainer stated.

With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers signing with the New York Jets, the Packers could have Jordan Love, a quarterback with restricted revel in, main the offense. He most effective performed in 4 video games ultimate season with a complete of ten video games performed during his profession. It is conceivable that the offense might have the benefit of a veteran presence as Love makes the transition in 2023.