Packers just gave away Aaron Rodgers’ old locker to a fifth-round rookie quarterback

The Green Bay Packers made a noticeable exchange of their locker room by means of reassigning Aaron Rodgers’ locker, signifying the top of his 18-year occupation with the workforce. Despite his a lot of achievements, the Packers gave his locker to a rookie quarterback, Sean Clifford, who used to be drafted within the 5th spherical of the 2023 NFL Draft. Clifford mentioned that he respects Rodgers and recognizes the importance of inheriting his locker. He did not get to make a choice his locker, however he is thankful for the chance and is simply all for growing his legacy in Green Bay.

Clifford’s new locker has been the topic of more than one questions because it used to be introduced, however he reiterated that it does not upload any additional drive. He expressed pleasure to be within the NFL and is made up our minds to give his all to the Packers whilst competing for a backup quarterback spot. It’s value noting that Clifford can be dressed in the similar quantity as Rodgers this season, additional including to the importance of his new locker.