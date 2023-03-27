Oxford rower Felix Drinkall is taken to hospital following the men’s Boat Race

Cambridge had triumphed in the men’s race to upload to their girls’s victory

The Oxford strokeman was once reported to be mindful when taken to hospital

Oxford rower Felix Drinkall has been taken to hospital for check-ups after showing to cave in as Cambridge earned victory in the men’s Boat Race.

The Oxford workforce rowed their boat to the financial institution following the crowning glory of the race to be certain Drinkall may well be handled by means of scientific body of workers.

The BBC reported Drinkall was once mindful and were taken to hospital in an ambulance to go through examine ups.

Oxford University Boat Club President Tassilo von Mueller stated the group were involved for Drinkall following the race.

‘I do not understand how Felix is, he wasn’t nice in the boat,’ Von Mueller stated. ‘I’m hoping he is alright.’

Oxford’s Felix Drinkall (entrance of the boat) gave the impression to cave in following the men’s Boat Race

The Oxford rower was once taken to hospital for examine ups following the conclusion of the race

Cambridge triumphed in the race to upload to the college’s previous luck in the girls’s race

The Boat Race’s professional web page later showed Drinkall – together with every other rower – was once ‘doing neatly’ after receiving scientific remedy.

‘Two Oxford University Boat Club athletes gained scientific consideration following as of late’s Men’s Race,’ the observation stated.

‘We are happy to verify that each are doing neatly and we would love to thank the RNLI, St John’s Ambulance and the London Ambulance provider.

Cambridge’s celebrations had been subdued following the race, amid worry over Drinkall’s situation.

The Cambridge group had recorded their fourth win in 5 editions of the annual race after cox Jasper Parish’s daring early transfer to steer nearer to the financial institution.

His determination paid off as Cambridge unfolded a bonus on their competitors, which they maintained to the end.

The end result prolonged Cambridge’s total lead in the annual race with 86 wins to Oxford’s 81.

Cambridge recorded a Boat Race double on the River Thames after their girls’s workforce earned a 6th successive victory to stretch their lead in the contest to 47-30.