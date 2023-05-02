Outrage after Gov. Greg Abbott ‘Illegal immigrants’ tweet





Investigators are providing a praise of $80,000 for any information resulting in the arrest of Francisco Oropeza, who’s suspected of killing 5 other people in San Jacinto County, Texas on Friday night time. The sufferers incorporated Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 28, her 9-year-old son Daniel Enrique Lazo, and 3 girls. The offender opened hearth after the sufferers had requested him to prevent taking pictures on his belongings so their child may just sleep. The sufferers incorporated prison citizens and people who had been reportedly within the nation illegally. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted concerning the praise, relating to the sufferers as “unlawful immigrants,” causing a backlash on Twitter for reportedly trying to “dehumanize” the sufferers. Critics accused Abbott of looking to politicize the problem, prompting some to protect his tweet and others to name for an apology. Investigations proceed and any person with information will have to name 1-800-FBI-TIPS. A GoFundMe web page has been arrange for the sufferers.