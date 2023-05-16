Orlando bus riders on edge after series of sexual assaults

- Advertisement -

Orange County deputies are urging people to be vigilant after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop this weekend. It’s near where two other women were attacked earlier this month.

Deputies said around 6 a.m. on Saturday, a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun approached a woman at the bus stop on North Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard and sexually assaulted her.

This comes three weeks after a similar attack at a bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. In that case, deputies said a man wearing a mask and dressed head to toe in black demanded money from two women, before sexually assaulting them.

This has many bus riders nervous for themselves, as well as their loved ones.

“I take that bus to work, to visit my family. It kind of scares me for my nieces, my family,” one bus rider told FOX 35 News.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

