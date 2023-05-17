Original ChopShop To Open Southlake Location

Original ChopShop announced that it will be opening the doors to its newest location in Southlake, Texas on May 24, 2023.

The Southlake-based restaurant will be the eleventh location that Original ChopShop has established in the Lone Star State — having previously opened spots in Plano, Dallas, Allen and more.

Founded in Arizona, Original ChopShop is an American eatery that offers a wide selection of food options that “Every/Body” can enjoy, according to a release.

Among the menu options that the restaurant offers include protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more — all made with whole, quality ingredients that are chopped in-house.

The meals offered by Original ChopShop are highly customizable, providing guests with several dietary-friendly items, which includes vegetarian and vegan options; food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy; among others.

Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan says that he is ecstatic to be bringing the eatery’s unique menu offerings to the residents of Southlake.

“We’re excited to open our doors and inspire the Southlake community to ‘Just Feel Good’ with our convenient, better-for-you menu,” said Morgan. “The new Shop will make it easy for guests to fuel their well-being whether they are dining in or on-the-go with its prime location, plentiful parking and spacious patio. We can’t wait to become Southlake’s all day every day destination for feel good food starting May 24.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Original ChopShop has a bunch of festivities planned in the form of giveaways, contests and charitable giving.

The first 50 guests in line on May 24, at 10:30 a.m., will receive $50 loaded on to their Chops loyalty accounts (the eatery’s rewards program). In addition, every guest who visits the Southlake location between May 25 to August 22 will receive a gift card for $10 off their next order of $20 or more (while supplies last).

Original ChopShop will also be holding a contest called the “Southlake Opening Sweepstakes”, in which guests who enter will have the chance to win a grand prize of free “Just Feel Good Food” for a year. Along with the grand prize, the first 500 guests that enter the contest will receive a free protein bowl, salad, or sandwich, which can be redeemed during their next visit.

As part of the eatery’s commitment to inspire communities to “Just Feel Good,” Original ChopShop says that 10% of the Southlake opening day sales will go towards Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, a nonprofit that works to promote mental wellness through education and advocacy.

For more information, head over to the Original ChopShop website.

