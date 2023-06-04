Orange County influencer Jackie Miller James in medically-induced coma after suffering brain aneurysm week from due date

Jackie Miller James needed to have an emergency C-section whilst present process brain surgical treatment on the similar time.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) — A well-liked social media influencer from Orange County is preventing for her lifestyles after suffering a brain aneurysm whilst 9 months pregnant.

According to a GoFundMe, Jackie Miller James used to be only one week from her due date when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, which ended in serious brain bleeding.

James needed to have an emergency C-section whilst present process brain surgical treatment on the similar time. She has since gone through 5 separate brain procedures and stays in a medically-induced coma.

Her circle of relatives stated she’s anticipated to be stored in the in depth care unit for weeks.

“If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband,” learn her GoFundMe’s description.

The fundraiser is to lend a hand James and her circle of relatives with scientific expenses and different comparable prices.

So a ways, it has raised greater than $263,000.