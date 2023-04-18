Orange County Citizens Task Force community crime survey

Mayor Jerry Demings has reconvened the Orange County Citizens Safety Task Force in response to a rash of recent gun violence within the county.

This will be the second meeting since the task force was established in 2020 as a way to brainstorm solutions and strategies to prevent gun violence.

On Tuesday, the task force will meet at Barnett Park to address crime at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Over the past few years, they have come up with programs and more than $14.3 million in funding for nonprofit organizations to provide services. Some of the prevention and intervention programs and services that will be discussed include the Boys and Girls Club, Redeeming Light, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Boys 2 Men Mentoring.





During last week’s county commission meeting, Demings laid out some initiatives already in place. He also announced a



community crime survey

,

which is open until May 12, 2023.

The survey asks about the severity of violent crime in your community and how safe you feel, along with other questions.



