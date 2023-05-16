One thing we learned about every NFL team this offseason: Cowboys in win-now mode; Bears, Steelers support QBs





The National Football League (NFL) has introduced the overall time table for the 2023 season, signalling the beginning of some other season-long race to safe the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While groups nonetheless have OTAs and coaching camp to head via, we have a good suggestion of ways they’ve modified since closing yr. Some groups seem to be set for luck, whilst others stay unpredictable.

This offseason, there are some things we have learned about every team. For example, the Arizona Cardinals’ new regime is dedicated to a gradual rebuild, and are all however dominated out from true festival till 2024. In distinction, the Atlanta Falcons’ trainer, Arthur Smith, seems to be prioritizing an old school, ground-and-pound method. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens stay dedicated to quarterback Lamar Jackson, in spite of some considerations about his long-term sturdiness and late-season passing.

The Buffalo Bills, who’ve been slightly quiet this offseason, nonetheless stay some of the most sensible groups in the AFC, whilst the Carolina Panthers have after all reset their program in the correct manner. The Chicago Bears’ QB, Justin Fields, will probably be having a look to end up he belongs this season. While the Cincinnati Bengals might not be world-beaters, they nonetheless have one of the vital sport’s very best receiving corps to support their QB, Joe Burrow.

The Cleveland Browns are making ready to pivot to a extra pass-heavy method, whilst the Dallas Cowboys are squarely in win-now mode, as standard. The Detroit Lions are all of sudden critical playoff contenders, and the Green Bay Packers are after all able to transport on from Aaron Rodgers and construct for the long run.

The Houston Texans seem to have surrender their non permanent QB fixes and want to construct for the long-term. The Jacksonville Jaguars, with their megastar QB Trevor Lawrence, will have to be playoff subject material, however their offensive line is a priority. Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, is apparently vast receiver-proof. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are missing a coherent long-term imaginative and prescient, reputedly caught in impartial.

Overall, the 2023 NFL season guarantees to be an exhilarating one, and lovers will probably be eagerly expecting the beginning of the season.



