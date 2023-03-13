Omni PGA Frisco Resort Now Taking Bookings For May 2023

The brand new $520 million Omni PGA Frisco Resort has announced that it is now accepting bookings for May 2023 — which is when the hotel and golf experience is set to open — and beyond.

According to online news publication CultureMap, the hotel and championship golf destination is commemorating the launch of its room reservations with a promotional deal.

Until March 31, 2023, guests that book their stays from May 2 and Dec. 31 will receive a resort credit worth up to $200 through the resort’s Endless Experiences package.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort previously began accepting advanced reservations near the end of last year. The hotel said at the time that it had received tens of thousands of rooms booked in advance for 2023.

The new resort will offer both a perfect place for golf lovers, as well as a luxurious getaway experience that provides a variety of amenities that anyone can enjoy.

For golfers, the resort has two 18-hole championship golf courses on-site — Fields Ranch East (designed by Gil Hanse) and Fields Ranch West (designed by Beau Welling). The Fields Ranch golf courses will play host to 26 major PGA championships between 2023 and 2034, and guests are able to book tee times 120 days in advance to their stay (via CultureMap).

In addition to the championship-ready golf courses, the resort will also offer more casual golf experiences, such as a putting course, a par-3 course, virtual golf, among others

Outside of golf, the resort also boasts a salon and spa for individuals that wish to be pampered, a spa pool that features numerous private cabanas, a retail village for shopping, 13 different dining options — offering a variety of food options, from breakfast items to surf and turf — and more.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort is an ambitious new resort concept for the state of Texas and in one of the nation’s fastest growing cities,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “The sprawling complex will be a leading destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, wellness, and golf-driven experiences that will be unparalleled for those who are advanced players, new to the game, and everything in between.”

To learn more about Omni PGA Frisco Resort, or to make reservations, head over to their website.