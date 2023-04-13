Olympian Alexandra Ianculescu turns to OnlyFans to help achieve her Paris 2024 dreams

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Romanian-Canadian Olympic pace skater Alexandra Ianculescu has taken her occupation in a unique course, becoming a member of OnlyFans to beef up her bid for an look on the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ianculescu competed on the 2018 Winter Olympics for Romania and has since set her attractions on Paris 2024 as a bicycle owner with Canada – and has joined the platform principally used by intercourse staff – even though it’s used for different functions – to help fund her dreams.

The Canadian crew is novice and calls for investment so as to compete at the Olympic level.

- Advertisement -

‘I made an OnlyFans account in 2021… It’s serving to me live to tell the tale, pay my hire, pay for groceries, and it covers the biking and the espresso expenses!,’ Ianculescu informed the Daily Star.

‘It’s totally 100% OnlyFans as a result of I did not have the time to do non-public coaching anymore.

Alexandra Ianculescu joined OnlyFans in an try to to find an effective manner to pay her expenses

The Romanian-Canadian athlete competed for the Eastern European country on the ’18 Games

Since, Ianculescu has determined to pursue the Summer Games game of biking forward of Paris

‘Someone advised, “Why don’t you just have an OnlyFans account and create like a behind-the-scenes of what you do? And since you post bikini photos anyway, you can actually charge for that.”‘

‘I used to be like, “Seriously, people pay for that?” Like, I really like my frame. I would like to post it anyway… So I mentioned, “I’ll give myself one month and see how it goes.” And it used to be loopy!’

‘I used to care what other people concept, however then I noticed that their reviews don’t pay my expenses, so I’m going to proceed proudly owning it and the usage of it to the max as a result of I really like how comfy I’ve grow to be in my very own frame, and the way I discovered to love myself differently,’ Ianculescu said in an Instagram post in November.

Ianculescu struggled right through her look in pace skating on the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang thank you to taking a month off observe after to start with being informed she had now not certified.

She completed thirty first within the ladies’s 500 metres pace match held within the northeast of South Korea.

Since, she has retired from the game – in November of 2021 – and has grew to become her consideration to rubber assembly the street.

She completed thirty first within the ladies’s 500 metres pace match on the 2018 Winter Olympic Games