Old Valley View mall fire: Firefighters battle blaze for 2nd time

Firefighters replied to a one-alarm hearth overdue Friday night time on the outdated Valley View Mall, DFR mentioned.

DALLAS — Editor’s be aware: The video printed above is a WFAA file from March, when two firefighters had been injured fighting a construction hearth on the outdated Valley View Mall.

- Advertisement - Firefighters battled a blaze on the outdated Valley View Center in North Dallas overdue Friday night time, Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) officers mentioned.

DFR informed WFAA gadgets replied to the one-alarm hearth at roughly 11:10 p.m. on April 7. DFR mentioned the fireplace used to be at the start reported via Dallas Police Officers within the house that spotted hearth coming from the construction.

Suppression efforts had been defensive from the start, and the fireplace used to be declared extinguished via 1:56 a.m., DFR officers informed WFAA.

- Advertisement - Units stayed on the scene till 3:30 a.m. and there have been no accidents reported.

This marks the second one time inside a month’s time the place firefighters have replied to a fireplace on the outdated Valley View mall. On March 16, two firefighters had been injured fighting a construction hearth there.

DFR mentioned neither of the firefighters’ accidents had been life-threatening, however each participants had been taken to an area health facility for additional analysis. The reason behind the March hearth used to be undetermined, WFAA reported.

- Advertisement - DFR informed WFAA that Dallas police detained more than one juveniles noticed leaving the positioning in a close-by parking zone. However, in keeping with interviews carried out via hearth investigators, it used to be made up our minds that they arrived after the fireplace had already started, DFR mentioned.