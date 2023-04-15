Officials: Paper mill worker dead from fungal infection

A freelance worker at a northern Michigan paper mill has died from a fungal infection that has compelled the trade to quickly shut for deep cleansing

ESCANABA, Mich. — A freelance worker at a northern Michigan paper mill has died from a fungal infection that has compelled the trade to quickly shut for deep cleansing.

The loss of life was once introduced Friday in a unlock via public well being officers in Delta and Menominee counties which mentioned the worker died because of blastomycosis infection.

The individual’s identify and a date of the loss of life weren’t launched.

Company officers on Thursday mentioned the Billerud Paper Mill in Escanaba, which employs greater than 800 other people, will shut for as much as 3 weeks for scrubbing after government showed no less than 21 instances of blastomycosis amongst staff since March and dozens extra possible instances.

The fungal infection is said to a fungus that grows in wet soil and decomposing picket and leaves, consistent with the general public well being division in Delta County. Blastomycosis does no longer go from individual to individual, the dept mentioned. Common signs are cough, fever, shortness of breath, joint ache and weight reduction.

The mill will go through “deep cleaning in high traffic areas through the mill” in addition to different steps, together with vent inspections, clear out replacements and assessments on uncooked fabrics, mentioned Kevin Kuznicki, president of Billerud North America.

Billerud mentioned in a observation that an business outbreak of the fungus has no longer been “documented anywhere in the U.S.”

The well being division in early March first publicly disclosed various bizarre pneumonia infections amongst mill staff. About 76 other people had been categorised as possible blastomycosis case, consistent with well being officers.

Of the 97 general instances, a few dozen have required hospitalization.

“All 97 of the cases are either employees, contractors or visitors of” the paper mill, the well being division mentioned.

The mill produces paper for magazines, catalogs, books and different merchandise. Billerud is primarily based in Sweden.