Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary

CANTONMENT, Fla. — Animal regulate officials rounded up greater than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed proprietor referred to as for lend a hand.

It took just about 4 days for officials in Escambia County to seize such a lot of pigs at the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) assets utilized by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, stated John Robinson, the county’s animal regulate director.

Last 12 months, the sanctuary had about 150 miniature pigs that its homeowners had been the usage of to take away invasive cogon grass across the Florida Panhandle neighborhood of Cantonment, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The pigs proved to be prolific procreators. Their inhabitants had grown so massive, Robinson stated, that the sanctuary operator referred to as his company remaining week pronouncing: “I can’t take this anymore.”

During the roundup, the pigs confirmed “zero interest” in cooperating with animal regulate officials, who left a number of of the bigger hogs at the back of to verify no one were given harm, Robinson stated.

“It’s so difficult when you’re dealing with that many animals,” Robinson stated. “It shouldn’t be the county’s responsibility to clean up somebody’s mess like that. At this point, we’ve basically zapped our resources.”

The captured pigs had been divided up and trucked off to farms and different new properties outdoor the county.

The landowner on Tuesday was once cited for violating an area zoning ordinance and ordered to pay a $250 superb. Robinson stated county officers are weighing different doable sanctions towards the valuables proprietor and the sanctuary operators.