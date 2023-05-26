Officer never explained stop to him





The bodycam footage from the Memphis Police Department shows the beginning of the traffic stop involving Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. Officers were seen rushing his car and dragging him out. The officer who removed Nichols from his car did not explain why he was being stopped, according to newly-released documents. Reports from Memphis residents suggest that this was common. The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission released documents that showed the Memphis Police Department criticizing Demetrius Haley and the other officers for being “blatantly unprofessional” and called for them to be stripped of their ability to work as police for their part in the beating that led to Nichols’ death three days later. The officers, who have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, include Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, and Emmitt Martin III. The documents offer the most detailed account of the officers’ actions. The attorneys representing the officers have not commented on the documents released to the Associated Press. Another officer has been fired, while a seventh has been relieved of duty. Six others could face administrative discipline, and more charges may be filed. A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday accuses the same officers who were charged with murdering Nichols of violating the civil rights of another man, Monterrious Harris, from the same neighborhood as Nichols during a similarly violent arrest three days before Nichols’ arrest. Kadejah Townes accused Haley of using excessive force in another encounter with the Memphis Police Department.

