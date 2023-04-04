Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors: Ravens offer star wide receiver a contract

The Baltimore Ravens and free agent, former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met in Phoenix, amongst different groups, on the NFL Annual League Meeting remaining week, and now the Ravens have presented him a contract, consistent with ESPN.

“The love was there, good meeting,” Beckham Jr. told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson remaining week when speaking about assembly with the Ravens. “[Lot of] people and teams I bumped into.”

What’s unclear right now is the buck quantity related to mentioned offer. The 30-year-old receiver tweeted a few weeks in the past that whilst he is not inquiring for $20 million a yr, $4 million yr does not reduce it.

Beckham Jr. labored out for a minimum of a dozen groups in Arizona previous to the beginning of free agency to turn he may nonetheless transfer smartly at the box after a torn ACL knocked him out of Super Bowl LVI to conclude the 2021 season. He stuck a landing in that sport, which ended with him and the Los Angeles Rams hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The best transfer the Ravens have made thus far this offseason is signing 29-year-old wideout Nelson Agholor to a one-year, prove-it deal value $3.3 million. Their offer to OBJ could also be a contact upper than that, however with best $6.1 million in closing cap area at the present time, it most probably is not an excessive amount of upper.

Another issue to weigh for Beckham Jr. is how lengthy he is prepared to attend into this offseason to search out a new house. If he is alright with being affected person, the New York Jets might be in play to persuade him to take a smaller contract so as to play with Aaron Rodgers again at MetLife Stadium.