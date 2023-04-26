Oakland Athletics’ Land Deal in Las Vegas Angers Fans

After flirting with Las Vegas for almost two years, the Oakland Athletics introduced ultimate week that that they had agreed to shop for land close to the Las Vegas Strip in the hopes of enjoying in a brand new ballpark there by way of 2027.

The news felt like a last blow to A’s enthusiasts who’ve persevered years of turmoil, together with a peripatetic stadium quest and the worst on-field efficiency in a long time. Last yr’s staff misplaced 102 video games, essentially the most the A’s had suffered since 1979, and this yr’s squad is on tempo to lose much more.

Despite rising up a San Francisco Giants fan, I’ve favored the A’s through the years, first once I in brief coated the staff nearly twenty years in the past for The Sacramento Bee and later as a baseball aficionado who overjoyed in staring at underdogs be triumphant towards big-budget opponents.

But the staff’s stadium, the Oakland Coliseum, is wrongly out of date. It is composed of a cavernous bowl that used to be made to deal with soccer and baseball. It lacks eating places or nightlife inside strolling distance. Last yr, feral cats prowled around the Coliseum. This yr, a possum took over the visiting team’s broadcast booth.