Tuesday, May 30, 2023
NYPD: Jean Jabouin, 78, missing from nursing home in Kew Gardens, Queens

NEW YORK – The NYPD is calling for lend a hand discovering 78-year-old Jean Jabouin, who’s missing from a Queens nursing home.

Jabouin was once remaining observed round 10:15 a.m. Monday leaving the power on Grenfell Street in Kew Gardens.

He is described as 5 toes 3 inches tall, 130 kilos and bald. He was once remaining observed dressed in a plaid button-down blouse, khaki pants and black boots. 

Police say he’s identified to common the Howard Beach house. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You too can post a tip via their website or by way of DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.  

