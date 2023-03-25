‘Numerous’ migrants reported injured in train car in Texas: Police

Medical helicopters replied to the scene Friday.

“Numerous” migrants have been reported injured in a train car in Uvalde County, Texas, on Friday, police stated.

Medical helicopters replied to the scene in a space on US Highway 90 close to Knippa, Uvalde police said on Facebook.

- Advertisement - Migrants injured in a train car close to Knippa, Texas, March 24, 2023. ABC News

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT that individuals within the train car referred to as 911.

- Advertisement -

The incident used to be no longer a derailment, a supply instructed ABC News.

The portion of the freeway, which runs parallel to train tracks in the world, used to be closed between Uvalde and Sabinal however reopened Friday night time, police stated.

Migrants injured in a train car close to Knippa, Texas, March 24, 2023. - Advertisement - ABC News

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the scene.

Knippa is situated about 70 miles west of San Antonio.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.