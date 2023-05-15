Norwegian officer found guilty of negligence over sinking of Navy frigate

The responsibility commander of a Norwegian Navy frigate that sank following a collision with an oil tanker, has been found guilty of negligence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The responsibility commander of a Norwegian Navy frigate that sank following a collision with an oil tanker in 2018 used to be found guilty of negligence Monday via a Norwegian court docket.

The unidentified officer used to be given a 60-day conditional sentence via the Hordaland district court docket. He had denied the price.

”He is upset with the result,” the attorney for the 33-year-old officer, Christian Lundin, advised Norwegian news company NTB.

NTB stated the officer have been on responsibility for 8 mins on Nov. 8, 2018, when the 134-meter (442-foot) KNM Helge Ingstad collided with the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Sola TS, tearing a big hollow within the frigate’s aspect in a harbor in Sture, north of Bergen.

The frigate’s 137 workforce have been evacuated prior to the vessel sank. Eight folks have been rather injured.

The responsibility commander used to be the one individual prosecuted over the incident. The prosecution has claimed that negligent navigation used to be the primary reason why for the collision.

The officer had denied prison guilt however had stated that he didn’t do the entirety proper. However, he felt it unfair to be held only answerable for the shipwreck and stated that errors have been additionally have been made at the tanker and on the maritime site visitors heart, which used to be answerable for site visitors within the area.

The frigate has since been raised and scrapped because it used to be deemed too pricey to fix it. The tanker used to be most effective slight broken within the collision.

In February 2022, Twitt Navigation Ltd, the landlord of the tanker, agreed to pay 235 million kroner ($22 milllion) to the Norwegian state in a agreement when it comes to the collision.