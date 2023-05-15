North Texas Sonic employee dies after being shot by 12-year-old, authorities say

Tragedy struck a Sonic Drive-In in Keene, Johnson County, on Saturday night time when a 32-year-old employee, named Matthew Davis, used to be shot more than one occasions by a preteen, resulting in his loss of life.

Keene cops arrived on the scene based on the incident, which took place at round 9:40 p.m. at the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road. They found out Davis affected by more than one gunshot wounds, mendacity within the eating place’s car parking zone.