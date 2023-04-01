North Texas skateboarder stuck in Spain fighting assault charges

The U.S. Department of State is operating with David DuVall’s circle of relatives following his arrest. The 23-year-old skateboarder just lately graduated from UNT.

DALLAS, Texas — A professional skateboarder from North Texas is fighting to end up his innocence in Spain after being charged with against the law there — person who he and his circle of relatives say he did not devote.

David DuVall, 23, made a mid-March travel to Barcelona with a chum to raised his resume and to movie skateboarding journeys in an unique location, in step with his father and stepmother.

And, all events say, the travel was once going smartly for the hot UNT finance graduate from Van, Texas — till March 15.

“He actually had this vacation planned for over a year,” stated Eric DuVall of Van, Texas. “He told me it was paradise, and then I didn’t hear from him for four days.”

According to his circle of relatives, that is when DuVall and his pal had been arrested.

Officials instructed DuVall’s oldsters that anyone were attacked close to a skatepark in Barcelona, and that government had arrested their son for the crime.

The proof police used to fee DuVall was once flimsy, the circle of relatives says.

"Someone told the police that David had the same color skateboard as the attacker — so he must have done it," DuVall's father stated.

After he was once arrested, the circle of relatives says DuVall spent 3 nights and 4 days in prison ahead of being bailed out.

A spokesperson for the felony courts in Catalonia showed DuVall’s case with WFAA and stated that his passport was once stripped because of the charges. The Catalonia felony courts spokesperson stated the skateboarder now has to look day by day ahead of a judicial authority in order to stick out of prison.

He additionally cannot go away the rustic, and will have to keep in Barcelona whilst his case strikes throughout the courts.

“I think everyone is still in shock about the situation,” his stepmother Cristi DuVall stated. “It just knocked us off our feet.”

DuVall and his circle of relatives care for that the skateboarder is blameless, and that he had not anything to do with the assault.

DuVall’s father says the 23-year-old has GPS evidence that he was once at his non permanent condominium in Barcelona — and no longer on the skatepark in query — when the assault took place.

According to Duvall’s lawyer in Barcelona, the sufferer in the case has even instructed police that they were given the mistaken man — and showed as a lot via a lineup.

Still, the case stays energetic, and the DuValls are burning 1000’s of bucks to increase their son’s keep in Spain till a possible trial or dismissal arrives.

They’re additionally paying for his or her son’s meals, his lawyer and an investigator they have hired to assist transparent his title.

DuVall’s family is raising funds, and is calling for assist with that process.

WFAA contacted the U.S. Department of State about DuVall’s scenario. A spokesperson despatched the next commentary:

“We are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Barcelona. We are in touch with the family and providing all appropriate consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Thankfully, DuVall speaks Spanish and French, so he isn’t utterly in the darkish as all this occurs.

Still, his circle of relatives hopes all this disappears and that the 23-year-old can come house quickly