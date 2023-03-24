North Texas hoping new leadership structure will elevate athletics program | National News

A time of exchange in North Texas athletics reached a new section this week when the varsity introduced a restructuring of the dep..

Longtime UNT respectable Ryan Peck will now function UNT’s affiliate vp and leader income officer. Peck will oversee the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, ticketing, licensing and the program’s partnership with Learfield. He will even have oversight over the Mean Green For Life Letterwinners Association.

Peck prior to now served as UNT’s deputy athletic director for exterior operations.

The transfer is the newest in a sequence of shifts within the athletic division since former athletic director Wren Baker left to take over in the similar capability at West Virginia overdue ultimate 12 months.

Jared Mosley took over for Baker after serving because the affiliate vp and leader working officer for UNT athletics. Mosely employed former Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith to function UNT’s affiliate vp and leader working officer a short while later.

UNT will rely on its new core of directors to lend a hand it arrange its transition to the American Athletic Conference this summer season. The program is leaving Conference USA for what it regarded as a higher-level league.

“As we prepare for our transition to the American Athletic Conference, it was imperative that we think through our executive team structure and align our communication and operations to help us achieve the exciting goals and aspirations we have for UNT Athletics,” Mosley stated in a observation pronouncing Peck’s new position. “Revenue generation will be a significant piece of our future success and I’m excited to have Ryan step into an elevated role to provide a targeted focus on new strategies to help us increase our alumni and donor engagement. I feel we have a very talented Executive and Senior Leadership team and look forward to our collective pursuit of Building Champions and Preparing Leaders.”

Peck helped UNT paintings in the course of the means of enforcing a new value structure for top rate seating for soccer and males’s and girls’s basketball this spring.

Peck spoke of his purpose of serving to UNT build up attendance and toughen the program’s monetary state of affairs in a while after the varsity applied the new value structure.

“We will continue to look at how we can fill our football stadium and our basketball arena and create a great fan experience,” Peck stated. “We are not done yet trying to create one of the best game environments in all of college athletics.”