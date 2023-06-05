North Miami Beach Police arrest 2 after attempting to carry out large drug deal – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Last week, North Miami Beach Police arrested a Bahamian National and a New Jersey local for allegedly attempting to carry out a drug transaction involving over 100 kilograms of cocaine. The suspects have been stuck with in moderation wrapped bales of cocaine, indicating a considerable drug operation.

The government made the arrests after surveillance and intelligence amassing. Further information about the arrested folks, the precise location of the arrest, and the fees they’re going to face have no longer but been launched, because the investigation is ongoing. Additional information can be supplied as quickly because it turns into to be had.

The police are advising other folks to stay alert and document any suspicious actions to the Police Department at 305-949-5500.

