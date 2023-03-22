North Korea launches ‘multiple’ missiles in tests as US-South Korea drills continue

North Korea introduced “multiple” missiles on Wednesday, South Korean army officers mentioned.

The missiles amounted to a fourth spherical of take a look at launches in 10 days, coming as the United States and South Korea close to the shut on Thursday of eleven days of coaching workouts in the area.

A TV display screen is noticed reporting North Korea’s missile release right through a news program on the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. - Advertisement - Lee Jin-man/AP

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff despatched a quick commentary acknowledging “the military detected several cruise missiles fired from South Hamkyung Province at 1015 towards the East Sea.”

The North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea right through what it claimed to be tactical “nuclear counterattack” drills at the weekend.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates. ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this record.