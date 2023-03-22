North Korea launches ‘multiple’ missiles in tests as US-South Korea drills continue

North Korea introduced “multiple” missiles on Wednesday, South Korean army officers mentioned.
The missiles amounted to a fourth spherical of take a look at launches in 10 days, coming as the United States and South Korea close to the shut on Thursday of eleven days of coaching workouts in the area.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff despatched a quick commentary acknowledging “the military detected several cruise missiles fired from South Hamkyung Province at 1015 towards the East Sea.”
The North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea right through what it claimed to be tactical “nuclear counterattack” drills at the weekend.
This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates. ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this record.
post credit to Source link