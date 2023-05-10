‘No foul play’ in death of Georgia man found wrapped in rug in Baton Rouge





The Baton Rouge Police Department has reported that there was no foul play in the death of Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old Georgia father of five whose body was found wrapped in a rug and plastic on Monday behind a shuttered funeral home in Baton Rouge. Preliminary autopsy results showed no evidence of internal or external trauma, and the police have no indication of foul play despite reports of the body being wrapped in a plastic sheet and a rug. The police are searching for the last person to see Millard alive and have pieced together a brief timeline of his activities starting on the evening of February 22. They have collected all video evidence from establishments in the downtown area, used cell phone records and credit card information, as well as spoken to anyone who they believe may have had contact with him. Investigators were able to track Millard to several businesses before losing his trail at 4:30 a.m. on February 23. His body was found 11 days later, less than two miles north of the Greyhound station. The police want to speak with whoever was with Millard last and are asking anyone with information to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers. Nathan Millard was in Baton Rouge on a business trip and was reported missing on February 23. His family is devastated, but they are in the process of getting together funeral arrangements.

