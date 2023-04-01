No. 9/8 Softball drops Saturday’s game at No. 1 Oklahoma











NORMAN, OK – In an afternoon that contained numerous feelings, it was once heartbreak the Texas Longhorns felt following its 4-3 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Excitement was once the primary emotion to take over when Reese Atwood scored from 3rd on a fielding error by means of Oklahoma shortstop Grace Lyons with two outs within the most sensible of the second one. Atwood’s run driven the Longhorns forward of the Sooners by means of a run for the second one instantly game.

The emotion was once ramped up 3 innings later when the Texas lead was once prolonged by means of a run when Ashton Maloney scored from 3rd on a fielder’s selection off the bat of Mia Scott . But Oklahoma replied within the backside part of the inning with an unearned run on a two-out Longhorn fielding error.

However, Viviana Martinez replied proper again with a two-out, solo house run to left box within the most sensible of the 6th to offer Texas a 3-1 lead over the reigning nationwide champions.

With the Longhorn trustworthy — wanting simply 3 outs for the win — at the edge in their seats as the ground of the 7th started, a leadoff unmarried thru the suitable facet proceeded a two-run, game-tying house run moments later. Then the following two Sooners reached base, prior to an intentional stroll loaded the bases with just one out.

Four pitches later, Kinzie Hansen broke the hearts of the guests by means of singling a 1-2 pitch into left-centerfield to cap a three-run backside of the 7th for the Sooners.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

GAME NOTES

With her sixth-inning house run off Alex Storako, Viviana Martinez turns into the 3rd other Longhorn freshman student-athlete to hit a house run all the way through a Big 12 game this season, becoming a member of Leighann Goode and Reese Atwood .

turns into the 3rd other Longhorn freshman student-athlete to hit a house run all the way through a Big 12 game this season, becoming a member of and . Viviana Martinez completed Saturday’s game with two hits in 3 professional plate appearances, marking the primary multi-hit game for Martinez because the Longhorns’ win at South Florida on March 19, 2023. Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored in opposition to the Bulls.

completed Saturday’s game with two hits in 3 professional plate appearances, marking the primary multi-hit game for Martinez because the Longhorns’ win at South Florida on March 19, 2023. When she made a pinch-hit look with two outs within the most sensible of the 3rd, Jordyn Whitaker seemed in her first common season game in opposition to Oklahoma. Whitaker had two professional at bats in opposition to the Sooners all the way through final season’s postseason run.

seemed in her first common season game in opposition to Oklahoma. Mia Scott was once additionally credited along with her team-leading 14th stolen base after taking 2nd with two outs within the most sensible of the 5th. It was once Scott’s first stolen base since Texas’ victory at South Florida on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

was once additionally credited along with her team-leading 14th stolen base after taking 2nd with two outs within the most sensible of the 5th. By distinctive feature of its 2nd inning run Saturday afternoon, Texas turned into the primary softball workforce to carry a lead in opposition to Oklahoma in back-to-back video games this season. In general, the Sooners have trailed seven occasions right through the 2023 season with two of the ones occasions coming in opposition to the Longhorns in back-to-back video games.

The Texas offense pressured Oklahoma, which entered the day as the most efficient fielding workforce within the Big 12 Conference, to dedicate two mistakes, which tied its season prime set in opposition to Liberty on Feb. 9, 2023.

UP NEXT

Texas (30-7-1) will conclude its three-game sequence at Oklahoma on Sunday, April 2, when the 2 methods sq. off at 11 AM CT on ESPN2. Following Sunday’s game, the Longhorns will flip round to play a three-game sequence at Iowa State starting on Thursday, April 6.



