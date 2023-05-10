Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Nigeria boat accident leaves 15 children dead and 25 more missing

Kano, Nigeria — According to a neighborhood professional who spoke to AFP on Wednesday, fifteen children drowned and 25 others have been missing when a boat capsized at the Shagari river in Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria. The children have been en course to gather firewood within the bush at the reverse facet of the river when their boat, which used to be overloaded, capsized. Aliyu Abubakar, the political administrator of the Shagari district, supervised the rescue operation and showed that the our bodies of fifteen children (13 ladies and 2 boys) have been recovered through native rescue groups and buried within the village.


A map presentations the site of Shargai district in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto state, the place a minimum of 15 children died in a boat accident, in line with officers talking on May 10, 2023.
(*15*)Google Maps

