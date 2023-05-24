NFL’s top storylines at 2023 OTAs: Aaron Rodgers takes flight with Jets, Lamar Jackson rejoins new-look Ravens





In the NFL, 20 of the 32 groups have began their arranged crew actions (OTAs) this week, with the remaining anticipated to observe quickly. This is a transparent indicator of the top of the offseason inquisitive about roster development and the beginning of season preparation. As groups take to the sector, it offers lovers an opportunity to re-examine one of the most greatest tales across the league forward of the 2023 season.

One main storyline to observe is the coming of Aaron Rodgers at the New York Jets after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, alongside with reunited buddy Nathaniel Hackett, is busy getting ready for his Gang Green debut. Every observe consultation issues for the 39-year-old quarterback as he swaps groups for the primary time in virtually 20 years and will get familiar with his new receiving corps, which incorporates Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, and ex-Packers goal Allen Lazard. Although Rodgers left the sector early on Tuesday because of a “tweaked” calf, he believes it’s not too severe of an damage.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love takes command of the Packers’ huddle and is in spite of everything taking the reins atop the QB intensity chart after sitting at the back of A-Rod for 3 years. Love has already taken on first-team paintings within the spring, however this may increasingly prolong into the summer season and fall, and his chemistry with a younger pass-catching corps will resolve how a lot trainer Matt LaFleur is determined by the bottom sport going into the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ new WR1, Calvin Ridley, could also be making headlines after suiting up in teal threads for the primary time. He is predicted to play a important function for quarterback Trevor Lawrence if he builds a just right rapport with the ascending QB after serving a full-season suspension in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is any other participant to observe. He reported for accountability on Tuesday, marking the primary time he has taken the sector on one thing as opposed to a rookie contract in Baltimore. With a file $260 million deal, Jackson is the league’s highest-paid participant at his place. He is predicted to rebound from the back-to-back injury-riddled seasons and be told a brand new device from coordinator Todd Monken along new guns like Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie receiver Zay Flowers.

Among the rookie quarterbacks heading in the right direction to start out, Bryce Young is taking nearly all of first-team reps for the Carolina Panthers, with veteran counterpart Andy Dalton admitting that the beginning name is simplest his for goodbye. The Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud could also be anticipated to overhaul veterans Case Keenum and Davis Mills for Houston’s top task. The debut of the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson, alternatively, is extra of a thriller. Team proprietor Jim Irsay has already mentioned the rookie will get started in 2023, however he is regarded as probably the most unpolished passer of the gang and has Gardner Minshew in position as a possible Week 1 placeholder.

Arizona’s new regime, trainer Jonathan Gannon, has two of probably the most completed gamers in vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins and protection Budda Baker lacking from OTAs, and each were topics of industry rumors. Hopkins has left the door open more than one occasions for a transfer to a brand new crew, and a contender just like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs may glance so as to add him as a splashy summer season addition.

Lastly, Bill O’Brien is overseeing the New England Patriots’ QB reclamation mission. Headlined through 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones, there are questions concerning the workforce’s talent to raise their sport. Young backup Bailey Zappe’s temporary stint as a substitute led to train Bill Belichick again and again teasing the speculation of benching Jones for just right. O’Brien is aware of a factor or two about overseeing top-level QB play, however he’s anticipated to stand a tricky problem in raising a squad that is based extra on elite coverage and timing than off-script talent. Additionally, the New York Giants are experimenting with their go back consultants this 12 months, the usage of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and rookie WR Jalin Hyatt as punt returners.



