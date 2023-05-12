NFL schedule 2023: Complete list of games broadcast on CBS, including Bengals-Chiefs showdown in Week 17





The National Football League (NFL) schedule for 2023 has been published and it guarantees a lineup that may seize the eye of soccer lovers in every single place. CBS will broadcast some of probably the most expected games of the season. CBS not too long ago unveiled their complete schedule of games, highlighting the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati (*17*) on the Arrowhead Stadium, which will likely be televised on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS has additionally introduced they’ll broadcast a Christmas Day sport for the second one consecutive 12 months. It will likely be a tripleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with a sport between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Due to a brand new tv contract in position, CBS will simplest make a choice explicit AFC groups to hide for a minimal quantity of games this 12 months. Under the prior contract, CBS aired inter-conference games between two AFC groups or any inter-conference sport the place the AFC staff was once on the street. In order to amplify the presence of noteworthy games, the NFL is now in a position to “cross-flex” games between CBS and Fox.

Here’s a complete schedule of the 2023 CBS games, with the nationally televised doubleheader and vacation games highlighted in daring. All of the CBS games can also be streamed on Paramount+ with occasions indexed in ET.

- Advertisement -

Week 1: Sunday, September 10

Week 2: Sunday, September 17

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati



