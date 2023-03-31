NFL quarterback contracts for 2020 rookie class

With rookie contracts coming to an finish after the 2023 season, 4 groups must make a decision when and how one can hand out extensions to their famous person quarterbacks.

LOS ANGELES — The 2020 rookie class options probably the most dynamic teams of quarterbacks to go into the league on the similar time, together with Super Bowl runner up Jalen Hurts from Philadelphia, Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Justin Herbert with the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Now, with rookie contracts coming to an finish after the 2023 season, those groups must make a decision when and how one can hand out extensions – which can have large ramifications around the NFL panorama relating to quarterback contracts.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast broke down every particular person quarterback state of affairs, discussing who must be prioritized first via their group, which quarterback must wish to get a deal accomplished, and who gets the most important contract.

1. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

"To me it just comes down to Cincinnati, as an organization, being able to get a deal done with Joe Burrow," Marino mentioned. "Joe Burrow has positioned himself to really demand a lot. An incredible run to start his career, already one of the faces of the entire NFL."

2. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

“If you extend Tua after potentially a successful season this year,” Crabbs mentioned. “You would then have the opportunity to take all of that as signing bonus and dramatically decrease, by $15-20 million dollars, your cap hit for 2024.”

3. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

“The Chargers have to make some noise soon,” Crabbs mentioned. “Or else run the risk of doing the Herbert extension and then you almost have to take a step back and try to build back up again.”

4. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles