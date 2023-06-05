NFL investigating unnamed Colts player for possible violations of league’s gambling policy, per report

This low season, the NFL has needed to handle a bunch of gamers committing gambling violations. The league has already suspended 5 gamers for violating the NFL’s coverage on gambling, and ESPN reported ultimate month that the league is investigating a 2d wave of attainable violations. Sports Handle, a sports activities news website online, reported {that a} player from the Indianapolis Colts is these days underneath investigation for “pervasive wagering activities.” The player allegedly positioned masses of bets, together with some at the Colts, thru an account that used to be opened by means of an acquaintance. While the player concerned is reported to not be a celebrity, “an ardent NFL fan has probably heard of him,” Sports Handle reported.

Indianapolis Colts stated that there’s an ongoing NFL investigation into an unnamed player for gambling violations and said that they are going to don’t have any additional remark presently.

Under NFL laws, gamers can legally wager on sports activities that don’t seem to be the NFL, however can’t position any guess from workforce amenities or whilst touring with the workforce. If this Colts player certainly positioned wagers at the NFL, he’ll most probably obtain the similar sort of suspension that huge receiver Calvin Ridley did — an indefinite suspension that may be appealed after 12 months.