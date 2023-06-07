Wednesday, June 7, 2023
NFL (National Football League)

NFL investigating Colts player for gambling violation, plus under-the-radar AFC players who could be stars

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
NFL investigating Colts player for gambling violation, plus under-the-radar AFC players who could be stars



Welcome to the Pick Six e-newsletter’s Tuesday version! Today’s content material covers the NFL’s gambling coverage, the investigation of Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for violating the coverage, under-the-radar players who could develop into stars within the AFC, and C.J. Stroud’s sudden checklist of the highest 5 quarterbacks within the league.

Despite simplest consisting of 2 laws – players will have to no longer wager on any NFL-related occasions and no longer position any bets from inside of an NFL facility – there are nonetheless demanding situations with following the NFL’s gambling coverage, as exemplified through the investigation into Isaiah Rodgers. Besides analyzing Rodgers’s case, the e-newsletter additionally options NFL player props with Jason La Canfora, the place JLC, Will Brinson, and Katie Mox play “Would You Rather” with a twist, debating on prop bets and which player they’d quite win.

Furthermore, C.J. Stroud’s sudden checklist of best 5 quarterbacks within the league takes the highlight. Naming Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Justin Fields, Stroud’s checklist raises eyebrows, specifically with the inclusion of Fields. The e-newsletter additionally showcases under-the-radar AFC players who could develop into stars in 2023, together with Calvin Ridley, Kaiir Elam, Mecole Hardman, Chase Brown, and Greg Dulcich.

