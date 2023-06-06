NFL investigating Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of league’s gambling policy, per report

This offseason, the National Football League (NFL) has confronted more than one gambling violations dedicated via its gamers. The league has already suspended 5 gamers for violating its coverage on gambling. ESPN reported ultimate month that the NFL is investigating a 2d wave of possible violations, and Isaiah Rodgers, the cornerback and kick returner of the Indianapolis Colts, is one of the gamers below investigation.

On Monday, Sports Handle reported {that a} participant from the Colts is being investigated for “pervasive wagering activities.” There are reportedly masses of wagers positioned via this participant, together with some bets at the Colts. The participant allegedly made those wagers via an account opened via an acquaintance. The identification of the participant concerned has now not been disclosed, however a supply stated that he’s now not a famous person, despite the fact that an ardent NFL fan would most probably have heard of him.

The Colts said to ESPN that there’s an ongoing NFL investigation into an unnamed participant for gambling violations, however later that Monday evening, Rodgers tweeted a observation taking accountability for his movements.

A group legit stated, “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” by means of ESPN.

While NFL gamers can legally guess on sports activities that aren’t the NFL, they can not position any guess from group amenities or whilst touring with the group. If the Colts participant did certainly position wagers at the NFL, he’s prone to obtain the similar type of suspension that extensive receiver Calvin Ridley gained: an indefinite suspension that may be appealed after three hundred and sixty five days.